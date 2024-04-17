Congo President Fèlix Tshisekedi Appears in Public After Return From an undisclosed Trip.

Democratic Republic of Congo President Fèlix Tshisekedi has appeared in public after departing the country to an undisclosed destination for over a week.

President Tshisekedi reportedly flew out of Kinshasa last week on Sunday to an undisclosed destination causing public concern as the government in indisclosure of the whereabouts of the head of state.

However, the DRC President has since returned into the country and attended requiem mass held on the fourth memorial service of the late Monsignor Gérard Mulumba Kalemba.

On Monday, Tshisekedi arrived at the Notre Dame de Fatima Church in Kinshasa where he took part in the memorial service for his late chief of the civil house much to the surprise of the public.

President Tshisekedi had been accompanied by several government officials and family members at the occasion.

Government is yet to give details a statement about the head of state’s one week disappearance from public.