TUTWA NGULUBE WAS A GREAT, FEARLESS – GARRY NKOMBO

By New Dawn Reporter

LATE former PF Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, Tutwa Ngulube was a great and fearless leader who believed in what he stood for, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Garry Nkombo has said.

And acting PF president Given Lubinda says Tutwa was a fearless representative of the people and he fought for the rights of poor people without demanding for any payment.

Speaking during the funeral service at St. Marks UCZ Church in Kabwe, Lubinda said Tutwa was a prolific advocate and people’s lawyer.

He said Tutwa’s legacy to fight for justice shall forever live on.

“Tutwa Ngulube was a prolific advocate and people lawyer, lawyer for all who was ready to offer legal service to all. When we had any report of our cadres arrested for whatever reason we went to Tutwa. Many of our cases still active in courts were handled by Tutwa, he was ready to handle even unpopular political cases.

When we heard about his demise, it struck us so deeply that all members whose cases were being handled by Tutwa were asking that which way now? That is the gap this man we are here for has left,” Lubinda said.

Lubinda described Tutwa as a passionate, loving and hardworking individual whose love for his work made him a happy person.

” As a politician, Tutwa was passionate and selfless. Tutwa felt comfortable when working for others and representing those that couldn’t represent themselves he was a firm believer in constitutinal reforms and was passionate about removing the death penalty from the constitution of Zambia, so because he believed it was an opportunity to save the rights of citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha described Tutwa and a focused, fearless lawyer and a loving man.

He said Tutwa was a great man who had passion for what he was doing and believed in.

Meanwhile, Nkombo who described Tutwa as his friend, said the former lawmaker was an interesting individual whose love for equity shall forever be his part.

He said Tutwa never kept ill of anybody, but love.

Nkombo said the death of Tutwa should draw everyone for the need of serious and genuine introspection on how the country should be.