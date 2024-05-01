UKA Campaigns in Chienge!

01/04/24

Presidents Danny Pule and Wright Musoma are on a campaign trail in Munwa Ward of Chienge District in Luapula Province.

Dr Pule and Mr Musoma took time to meet His Royal Highness Senior Chief Mununga of the Shila people. They discussed a number of National issues and the formation of UKA.

Thereafter, the 2 UKA leaders and team addressed public meetings and emphasised the need for issue based politics. In responding to the 2 leaders, the people complained bitterly about the high cost of living.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Communications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA