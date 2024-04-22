UPND PRAISE BRE FOR PEACEFUL KUOMBOKA CEREMONY

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has commended the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) for conducting the 2024 Kuomboka traditional ceremony peacefully.

UPND National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso has also thanked the traditional leadership and the Church for the warm reception given to the Head of State during his visit to the province.

Mr Liwsaniso has further commended the youths, women and the general public for receiving the President well and conducting themselves well before, during and after the Kuomboka traditional ceremony.

He was speaking at a press briefing held at the UPND secretariat in Mongu today.

“We want to thank our traditional leadership for the beautiful, calm and peaceful Kuomboka traditional ceremony held over the weekend and also for warmly welcoming President Hakainde to the province to attend the event,” Mr Liswaniso said.

He has urged the youths in the province and Mongu district in particular to promote peace among themselves rather than preaching hate speech to the people.

He stressed that the government is committed and ready to deliver development to all parts of the country including Western Province.