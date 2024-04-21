Winners and Losers of the 2024 Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Winners and Losers of the 2024 Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony

By. Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

WINNERS AT THE CEREMONY

1. The Litunga, His Majesty Lubosi Imwiko II, for hosting a wonderful and auspicious occasion and for enriching the annual traditional ceremony.

2. Mwine Lubemba, Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II of the Bemba people, for accepting the invitation and for gracing the event as Guest of Honour, in a reciprocal action to his own Ukusefya Pa Ngwena, where the Litunga was the Guest of Honour.

3. President Hakainde Hichilema for providing high-level government facilities, support and air assets to ensure that the ceremony was held in a good atmosphere to guarantee success from the provision of security, aircrafts, buses to other resources.

4. The people of both Barosteland, Zambia and tourists who thronged the ceremony in thousands and kept the peace even with the perceived political tensions in the air.

5. Opposition political parties led by the United Kwacha Alliance Chairperson Hon. Sakwiba Sikota, Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda, New Heritage President, Ms. Chishala Kateka and NDC President, Ms Saboi Imboela that attended and participated in the various activities of the ceremony.

6. The Baroste Royal Establishment (BRE) 2024 Kuomboka/Kufuluhela Ceremonies Organising Committee for the resolute and determined stance to focus the traditional ceremony on enhancing national unity and national development and for avoiding the pitfalls of partisan politics.

LOSERS AT THE CEREMONY

1. President Hakainde Hichilema for holding a drawn-out reception ceremony at Mongu Airport on his arrival, making the airport inaccessible for others, for hours.

2. President Hichilema heard in a live microphone when there was a power cut using derogatory terms that promote hate speech and prejudice against a people; “Masholi are at it again” he was heard saying accusing the unkown masholi and apparently suspecting unfounded sabotage.

3. President Hichilema for insisting he would conduct a five-day working holiday in Western Province during the Kuomboka Ceremony when official information released from the Barotse Royal Establishment stated that the Chitimukulu, Kanyanta Manga II would be the official Guest of Honour. This presented a divisive debate about his presence and his unkown role that he would play during the five-day ceremony.

4. Minister of Infrastructure and Housing development, Hon. Charles Milupi for directing UPND National Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso and the UPND youths, to deal, beat and violate perceived critics of President Hichilema.

5. Mr. Obvious Mwaliteta-for threatening Zambia’s Sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu with violence and ordering him to “behave” or he would face violent consequences from his group.

6. Mr. Obvious Mwaliteta for threatening BRE 2024 Kuomboka/Kufuluhela Organising Committee Chairperson, Hon. Nathaniel Mubukwanu with violence and for falsely accusing him of turning the BRE into a Patriotic Front institution or extension.

7. UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso for accepting public instructions to break the law and plan to cause violence against the so-called critics of President Hichilema.

8. President Hichilema for allowing such violent threats and utter display of lawlessness to be conducted against citizens, in his presence, and with his apparent nodding approval.

9. UPND thugs for unleashing violence in Mongu and for beating and harrasing Barotse Youth activists.

10. The Police for failing to arrest, Hon. Charles Milupi, Mr. Obvious Mwaliteta and Gilbert Liswaniso for proposing violence against citizens. And the Police for failing to arrest UPND thugs that assaulted Barotse youth activists.