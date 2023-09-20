Wynter Kabimba’s Response to Laura Miti’s “Why didn’t Fred M’membe appeal LGBTQI Judgment?”

Response to Laura Miti’s “Why didn’t Fred M’membe appeal LGBTQI Judgment?”

I have read Laura Miti’s article as entitled above and her conclusion which disputes the findings of the judgment in the case where M’membe sued the Daily Nation Newspaper, Millenium Radio and myself.

Its clear from Laura’s comments that she has either not read the judgment in full or has misinterpreted it altogether.

The parallel she draws with the European Union and US as promoters of gay rights does not speak to the findings in the judgment.

The case for M’membe and his confidant Cosmas Musumali as presented before the Court was that I had referred to them as homosexuals and, therefore, defamed them and the SP.

This they failed to prove in the evidence they presented and hence the dismissal of their claims by the Court.

However, what emerged during Musumali’s evidence, since M’membe chickened­ out and did not show up at Court, was that SP would admit to membership anybody who openly sought to join, even with full disclosure to the party that such applicant was gay.

There is also evidence on record to show that the classes which Musumali taught during these training programs in Brazil where SP sends its members, were composed of homosexuals and that under the socialist ideology as espoused by SP, they saw nothing wrong with this arrangement.

I would implore Laura to read the judgment in full before removing mathumbo yambuzi from M’membe’s neck.

Wynter M. Kabimba, SC, ODS.

