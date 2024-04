ANOTHER ZAMBIAN FOOTBALLER INVOLVED IN A ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Green Eagles Midfielder, James Mulenga was yesterday 16 April, 2024 involved in a Road Traffic Accident at Maleba just before Choma on his way from Lusaka to Choma.

The player became unconscious and was rushed to a health facility in Choma and later was evacuated to the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka where he is receiving adequate medical attention.