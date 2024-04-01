CHURCH GAZEBO COLLAPSES DURING CHOIR PRACTICE

By David Chibwili

A gazebo collapsed on church choir members on Saturday, the 30th of March, 2024. This was during their afternoon rehearsal at Mbala Central SDA Church of Mbala district, in Northern province,

The choir members of the said church were having their rehearsal during what they call departmental hour just after having their lunch, when the heavy rains started pouring and no one could make it to the main building which is the church.

They decided to take their time and continue rehearsing as they waited for the rains to cool off. However, the rains did not give them room to leave the gazebo.

As they continued singing songs of praise and nourished in the blessings of the rains, the wall fence of their neighbouring church, the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) began to fall down like the walls of Jericho and cascaded on the gazebo in which the choir members were.

About 6 people were seriously injured and they were rushed to the hospital where they are receiving treatment. The rest of the victims walked with minor injuries and some walked out just fine.

The church management is deeply saddened about the incident and wishes the victims of the incident a speedy recovery as they will put them in prayers

CREDIT: Mbala Central SDA Church