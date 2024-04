DEC SUMMONS FAZ PRESIDENT, ANDREW KAMANGA AND 3 OTHERS FOR QUESTIONING



..its a thick plot to replace Andrew Kamanga with Keith Mweemba….



It is understood that the system is pushing an evil agenda to purge the current FAZ Leadership to be replaced by former DEC official and President Hakainde Hichilema’s lawyer, Keith Mweemba the man behind FC Muza football team in Mazabuka, to take over from Andrew Kamanga.