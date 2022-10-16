I have no regrets.. PF people were professional and even respected me- Former DPP Lillian Siyuni

I have no regrets in the manner I served this country and it is clear that the rules of natural justice were not at play hence my sacking, former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi has said.

Ms Siyunyi has said people should let her live in peace and stop mudslinging her name now that they had achieved what they wanted.

She said she was happy with what she did for the country and did not have any ounce of regret in how she executed her duties in her tenure of office.

Ms Siyunyi in an interview said that unlike the picture created by those in the ruling party, members of the PF respected her office and never at any time did cadres and even politicians go to her office.

She however said that it was unfortunate that people had created an impression that she was too familiar with the PF when there was no relationship what so ever apart from her executing her duties as a professional.

“I can tell you that the PF people were professional and even respected me, the people at the office can tell attest to this fact,” Ms Siyunyi.

She said she was not the first to be in this predicament and would not be the last and that as far as she was concerned she served the country to the best of her ability.

And when quizzed why the head of state refused to lift her oath of secrecy Ms Siyunyi said he had his own reasons for taking that route.

She said that she could not say much about that because he was the head of state and that was his prerogative.

Ms Siyunyi said that she had for a long time been scandalized as some people claimed that some members of former ruling party owed her a living.

She said that some people were bitter and that the crusade to hound her out of office started the time the UPND came into power.

Ms Siyunyi said that she was taking a sabbatical break after the president’s move.

She however expressed shock that people had continued mudslinging her even after being hounded out of office.

“Let people grow up and stop this behavior of dragging my name in the mud even after achieving their goal,” she said.- Daily Nation