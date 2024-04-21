KUOMBOKA SUCCESSFULLY HELD AMID LOW WATER

The Lozi people of Western Province have celebrated the 2024 Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony amidst a dry spell that has affected water levels on the Zambezi Plains.

As a result, the King known as Litunga, had an unusual movement from Lealui to Mongu harbour instead of directly to Limulunga due to low water.

The kuomboka ceremony signifies the end of the rain season when the Lozi King leaves the flooded Lealui Palace for higher land in Limulunga, a symbolic procession that has existed for centuries.

This year’s event has been graced by the Mwinelubemba Chitimukulu Kanyanta-Manga at the invitation of King Lubosi Imwiko II.

President Hakainde Hichilema is among the thousands that have attended this year’s ceremony.

Diamond TV

📷 Multiple Sources