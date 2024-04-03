MARCO BALBUL LEAVES CHIPOLOPOLO TO LEAD FC MACCABI NETANYA IN ISRAEL.

Chipolopolo boys first assistant coach Marco Balbul has decided to take on a new challenge as the head coach of Israeli top-flight club FC Maccabi Netanya.

Balbul’s departure marks the end of an era with the Zambian national team, where his dedication and commitment earned him respect from players and fans alike.

During his time with Chipolopolo, Balbul played a crucial role in helping the team qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after an 11-year absence.

Balbul’s decision to leave Chipolopolo comes after the expiration of his contract with the team. His move to FC Maccabi Netanya is a testament to his ambition and desire to further his coaching career at the club level.

Balbul’s experience with the Zambian national team has undoubtedly prepared him for the challenges that lie ahead, and he will no doubt bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.