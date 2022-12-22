MONGU COUNCIL APPROVES 2023 BUDGET OF K93.2 MILLION

Fellow residents good morning.

In accordance with the law, Mongu Municipal Council on Wednesday met to discuss and finally approved the 2023 budget.

Some of the notable among other project’s in the 2023 Council budget are as follows:

K950,000 has been put aside for installation and maintenance of street lights;

K720,000 for installation of traffic lights;

K513,963 for construction of truck park;

K178,290 for maintenance of town ships roads;

K764,960 for waste collection.

The proposed budget will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Local Government.

Your Chief Servant

Nyambe Muyumbana

Mongu Mayor

22.12.22

#KiNako

#KiYona

#KiHona