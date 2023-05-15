PITSO MOSIMANE TO BE SACKED AS AL AHLI HEAD COACH DESPITE DOING WELL.

South African coach Pitso Mosimane is said to be leaving Saudi Arabian club side Al Ahli after the club is said to be looking for another coach.

Mosimane and his technical team secured promotion to the Roshn Saudi League after finding Al Ahli Jeddah in seventh place on the log after five games in the Yelo League.

The club, which is one of the four founding members of the Saudi Pro League and considered as one of the most successful clubs in the country, were relegated for the first time in its history last season.

But Mosimane guided them back into the Pro League and had targets of leading them back into the Asian Champions League, but the latest reports in Saudi media state that the club’s leadership will look to appoint another coach.

According to Goal Arabic, Al Ahli’s President Walid Moaz has decided to “betray” the South African coach. It is claimed that Mosimane only had a one-year contract, which expires by the end of the current campaign, and the Ahli leadership opted against renewing it.

Several high-profile names have been linked as Mosimane’s successor already, including Fulham coach Marco Silva, as well as former Al Hilal coach Razvan Lucescu, who won the treble with Al Ahli’s rivals Al Hilal in 2019/20, guiding them to Saudi Pro league title, the Saudi King Cup and the AFC Champions League.