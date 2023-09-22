Ramaphosa confirms Zim authorities to be summoned By SADC over disputed election

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) plans to summon Zimbabwean authorities over the recently held controversial harmonised general elections.

The plebiscite was marred by irregularities leading to many international observers including SADC noting that the election fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Despite the regional body’s observation, Ramaphosa who is known as a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulated his counterpart for winning a disputed election.

South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) also made it clear that it aligns with Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF party.

Despite the relationship between the two revolutionary parties, Ramaphosa has confirmed that contents of the SADC report on Zimbabwe’s election need to be discussed in the presence of Zimbabwean authorities themselves.

“If one looks at that report, it actually says there were challenges; challenges with regards to a number of things that have got to do with the election,” Ramaphosa said on Wednesday while speaking to the SABC on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The South African President further stated that SADC did not dismiss the plebiscite but pointed out areas needing improvements.

“Many countries throughout the world have such challenges; the United States is a prime example with regards to the last election.

“They (observers) have said in the report, as I read it, that certain things need to be improved.

“They have not declared the election as invalid, unfree and unfair; they have highlighted certain challenges.

“What was said by representative of the observer mission still got to discussed in SADC because it’s not a final report,” he said.

“Those are challenges that need to be addressed.

“Well, there is lack of transparency, they (observers) need to come up with the details and I would say, yes, let the details be put forward so that we can deal with them.

“So, we are waiting to receive that report at SADC level so that we can deal with it because if anything, it was an interim report.

“So, once the report is put to the SADC body, we will then debate it and we will also hear representations from Zimbabwe as well as the SADC observer mission.”

Mnangagwa emerged as the winner of a disputed election with 52,6% against opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44%.

Chamisa has since rejected the results and called for fresh polls supervised by SADC.