Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 15-year-old daughter comes out as transgender

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 15-year-old daughter Seraphina Rose recently came out as transgender.

The teen has now revealed that their new name is Fin.

The teen made their first official appearance as Fin at a memorial service for Jennifer’s father who passed away on April 2 at the age of 85.

“Hello, my name is Fin Affleck,” said the teen.

Fin introduced themselves by their new name at the memorial service before reading a bible verse to the congregation at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston.

The teen wore a black pantsuit and buzz-cut hairstyle, after previously being pictured with their new short cropped hair as early as February this year.