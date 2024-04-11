Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 15-year-old daughter comes out as transgender

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 15-year-old daughter Seraphina Rose recently came out as transgender.
The teen has now revealed that their new name is Fin.
The teen made their first official appearance as Fin at a memorial service for Jennifer’s father who passed away on April 2 at the age of 85.
“Hello, my name is Fin Affleck,” said the teen.
Fin introduced themselves by their new name at the memorial service before reading a bible verse to the congregation at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston.
The teen wore a black pantsuit and buzz-cut hairstyle, after previously being pictured with their new short cropped hair as early as February this year.