CAF INSPECTORS IN ZAMBIA TO ASSESS 2025 AFCON BID

A four-member team from CAF is in the country to conduct inspection of selected facilities in line with Zambia’s proposed bid for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The quartet comprising Tariq Ashraf, Mouhsine Aguedach, Antoine Bergue and Mohammed Sedat arrived in the country on Friday afternoon and immediately got down to business.

FAZ Acting General Secretary Iva Lengwe joined the inspection party with some secretariat staff and Lusaka Province Chairperson Jordan Maliti being part of the local entourage.

The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts was represented by Sikota Mwanang’ombe.

So far, the inspectors have had a look at Nkoloma Stadium and National Heroes Stadium and will proceed to the Copperbelt Saturday for another round of inspections.

Zambia has joined three other bidders for the 2025 AFCON that was initially given to Guinea before CAF stripped it of the rights after failure to meet several guarantees.

Other bidders for the 2025 AFCON are Morocco, Algeria and a joint bid by Nigeria and Benin.

Successful bidders are expected to be named next month.

Despite having appeared at the AFCON 17 times and won it once, Zambia has never hosted the prestigious tournament.

In 2017, Zambia successfully hosted the Under-20 AFCON that was won by Beston Chambeshi’s Bola Na Lesa driven squad.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9