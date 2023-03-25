Stuck Together Adulterers Currently At Levy Mwanawasa Hospital… The owner of the wife is demanding K40,000 cash to unlock them

CHEATING COUPLE RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER BEING STUCK DURING S£X

Scores of Mtendere residents in Lusaka stormed Mtendere Health Post after word went round that a man and woman were rushed to the facility stuck together following s*xual intercourse.

The incident that occurred around 20:00 hours on Tuesday, shocked onlookers that forced police officers to intervene because the mob became incensed by what was witnessed.

According to Diamond TV news, an eyewitness, Noami Sinkamba narrated that an unidentified married woman from Chongwe who trades in Charcoal had been involved in a love affair with the unidentified married man of Mtendere area.

Ms. Sinkamba says the pair is alleged to have booked a room at a lodge within Mtendere

On A Sad Note!

The owner of the wife is demanding K40,000 cash to unlock them and the other man’s family has only managed K18,500 in 5 days. Other relatives are reluctant to donate.