Govt petitions the Vatican for the removal of Lusaka Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda

….As Government petitions the Vatican for the removal of Lusaka Archbishop, Dr. Alick Banda…

Documents have emerged on Twitter that have revealed that President Hakainde Hichilema, directed all security agencies and services to contain drastically, the influence of the Catholic Church and other Faith based Organisations in Zambia.

This is according to the leaked letters by The African on Twitter dated 7th December 2021.

President Hichilema cited the Constitution, laws of Zambia and persuant to the Zambia Security and Intelligences Services Act of 1973(6) and the State Security Act of 1969, including the preservation Act of 1960 of the Laws.

And Ministry of Home Affairs has requested Secretary to Cabinet to petition on behalf of the Zambian Govermment, the Vatican for the immediate removal of Lusaka Archbishop, Dr. Alick Banda on the false allegations that he is working with foreign forces to undermine the sovereignty of the Republic of Zambia.

This is according to the letter written by Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Josephs Akafumba dated March 14th, 2023.

SOURCE: GrindStone Television Zambia